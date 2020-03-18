PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Simon is temporarily closing all of its retail properties, which includes local malls like the Grove City Outlets, Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village.
Simon Property Group says the closures, which take effect from 7 p.m. local time Wednesday and last through March 29, are to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, CEO and President of Simon, in a press release.
The announcement follows Gov. Tom Wolf calling for nonessential businesses in the state to close.
In Pennsylvania, Simon Property Group owns 11 shopping centers.
