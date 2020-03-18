SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A South Park catering company is providing meals to those who are in need.

This is another example of neighbors helping neighbors while people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Cydney West is the facilities manager at the Library Volunteer Fire Company fire hall, and it’s also where she operates her catering business.

On Wednesday, her team and a few volunteers prepared nearly 200 meals to serve those in need in the South Park area.

She did the same thing Monday, after several catering orders were cancelled.

Now, she’s giving not only her time and resources, but she’s also purchased more food and supplies. She says it’s important to help others when you’re in a position to do so, and she doesn’t want anything to go to waste.

A local sustainability group is coordinating the deliveries for students and older residents.

Right now there are plans to provide the meals again on Friday and possibly next week as well.