



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday was a cool one with temperatures in the mid-40s. Today will be warmer but not by a whole lot.

With the high hitting 45 degrees yesterday, today will be in the mid-to-low 50s.

Thursday, highs will reach the mid-to-low 60s.

However, some fairly heavy rain will move in overnight tonight. It could start as early as 5:00 p.m. but we should be mostly dry through 7:00 p.m. and then rain moves in.

Once it arrives, it’s going to be coming down and we could more than an inch of rain falling across the region.

Some communities could even see up to an inch-and-a-half.

Flooding won’t be a concern because this will occur over 10 hours.

As this system moves through, expect to hear some rumbles of thunder.

