CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University Medicine has opened drive-thru coronavirus testing sites for pre-screened patients.
According to a WVU Medicine news release, the sites will be in Morgantown, Parkersburg, Bridgeport, Wheeling and Martinsburg.
They’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Patients need a referral from a physician in order to have a sample collected at one of the sites.
Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced West Virginia had its first person test positive for the virus. He said the person was in the state’s Eastern Panhandle but did not require hospitalization.
All 50 U.S. states now have confirmed cases.
