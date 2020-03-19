



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there is now a total of 18 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.

The health department announced six new cases on Thursday.

Health officials say they’re beginning to trace the sources of the six new cases while still investigating some previous cases where details are needed.

There are now 18 positive cases of #COVID19 in @allegheny_co. Contact tracing, including information gathering, is underway on the six new cases and continuing on the remaining ones where needed. Additional information will be provided as it is available. pic.twitter.com/sSxOrynoHZ — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 19, 2020

Information will be provided as it’s available, the county health department says.

The Allegheny County Health Department is urging residents to stay home if they’re sick. If not sick, residents are encouraged to practice social distancing.

According to the county health department, coronavirus will soon be spreading in virtually every community in the country and the world, with an estimated 40 to 60 percent of county residents infected with COVID-19.

Health department officials are saying the virus will not slow on its own until it has infected most people. However, they estimate that among those infected, about 80 percent will not need any medical attention and will get better on their own.

Yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped about 40 percent, with a total of 133 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. The state health department will announce the new number of cases each day at noon.

Other local cases that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed: two in Washington and two in Beaver counties.

