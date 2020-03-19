



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Health Department officials believe they are seeing community spread of coronavirus.

There are 18 cases in the county, with six new cases announced on Thursday.

At an afternoon press conference, health officials said they think there is community spread with the new cases — but not all of them. There aren’t exact details about how many of those six cases could have been a result of community spread.

Health officials also say they don’t believe there’s one geographic area where there are any “clusters” of coronavirus. Exact details about where in the county these cases are located can’t be provided.

Health officials say they’re beginning to trace the sources of the six new cases while still investigating some previous cases where details are needed.

Any additional information will be provided as it’s available, the county health department says.

County health officials said we could be dealing with coronavirus for “weeks to months,” but it’s an evolving situation with no concrete timeline.

According to the county health department, coronavirus will soon be spreading in virtually every community in the country and the world, with an estimated 40 to 60 percent of county residents infected with COVID-19. However, they estimate that among those infected, about 80 percent will not need any medical attention and will get better on their own.

Residents are urged to stay home if they’re sick. If not sick, residents are encouraged to practice social distancing.

