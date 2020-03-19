ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail says 189 inmate releases have been requested amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The jail says officials are reviewing the cases to determine which inmates are appropriate for release at this time.

“This review is not limited to just those inmates with health problems, although those cases are being considered first. The Public Defender’s Office is working to identify all non-violent inmates held only on cash bails,” the jail said in a release.

Read the full release below.