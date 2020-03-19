Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network is suspending all patient visitation due to coronavirus.
Allegheny Health Network announced Thursday that patient visitation would be suspended at all its s affiliated hospitals, outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers until further notice.
The police goes into effect at 7 p.m. tonight.
Four expectations include labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care units, pediatrics and end of life care. Visitors there will be asked if they’ve traveled in the last 14 days or have a cough or fever.
