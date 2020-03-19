Comments
BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) – Inspired by the viral video of quarantined Italians singing from their balconies, a Beaver County man is boosting morale by serenading his neighbors.
Without high balconies in a crowded neighborhood, Gino Romano has taken from singing in his driveway in Baden, Beaver County.
He’s been crooning patriotic songs, and some Italian-American classics.
Anyone can drive up and listen.
As you head to Beaver Street in Baden, make sure you roll down your windows to see if Mr. Romano is currently performing.
