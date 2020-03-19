



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is going to start distributing meals to seniors currently registered for congregate meal service starting Friday.

A pre-packaged, likely frozen meal will be distributed to seniors who use the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging program. A press release says the meals will go to seniors who have been already identified as people who need these meals regularly.

There will also be pre-packaged meals available for take-out only, served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The meals will be ready for take-out at these senior centers:

Glen Hazel – 945 Rosselle Court, 15207

Sheraden – 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204

Southside – 12th St & 1 Beford Square, 15203

Lawrenceville – 4600 Butler Street, 15201

Homewood – 7321 Frankstown Avenue, 15208

Hazelwood – 5344 Second Avenue, 15207

About 100 meals a day will be delivered to registered seniors.

Seniors who aren’t registered but are in need of food and other resources can call the Allegheny County Area on Aging’s SeniorLine at 1-800-344-4319.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: