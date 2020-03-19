BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 185 Cases Statewide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Commute, Coronavirus, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Commuters are staying home due to the coronavirus, and Pittsburgh’s commute shows just how empty the city really is.

Incredible drone video from Wednesday night’s rush hour sets the scene.

Hardly any vehicles on Pittsburgh’s three sister bridges.

Normally thousands of cars would be streaming over the bridges during rush hour.

Most people are heeding the warnings and working remotely.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Comments