By Paul Martino
PORT VUE (KDKA) — A diner in Port Vue is willing to feed any family in need.

The Dead End Diner is stepping up in a time of need.

They’ve only been open less than a year, but they decided if you are in need, lost your job or had your hours cut, they’ll make a meal for you.

They are like all other restaurants that can only offer carry-out service.

“We are offering anybody, any family, any elderly person, families with children whose children are home from school, a free meal. Whatever they need,” said Ashely Nemeth of the diner.

