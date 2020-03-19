PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Once again, Duquesne Light is stepping up to help those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced today a $500,000 donation to the Emergency Action Fund at The Pittsburgh Foundation to help those in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

“At Duquesne Light, we are proud members of the Pittsburgh community and know that together we will overcome the unprecedented challenges ahead of us. Many of our neighbors are struggling with the significant disruption in our community and need support not only with safe and reliable power but also with other basic needs,’ said President and CEO Steve Malnight.

The fund is a joint effort between The Pittsburgh Foundation, Heinz Endowments, Richard King Mellon Foundation, Hillman Family Foundations, and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. It provides funding for the most vulnerable populations.

“Duquesne Light is showing what it means to be a great corporate citizen of the Pittsburgh community. I hope other firms follow in their wake and contribute to the Emergency Action Fund in this unprecedented time of need,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

The fund will help local organizations provide those in need with basic needs such as food, shelter, healthcare, and utility bills. It will also assist those hurt by lost wages and childcare restraints due to school closures.