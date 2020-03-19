PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all non-life sustaining businesses to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor said their physical locations must close by 8 p.m. on Thursday night.
Enforcement of the order begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.
“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” said Gov. Wolf in a release. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”
The governor says failure to close can result in citations, fines, or license suspensions.
“In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers,” the governor’s release said.
Earlier this week, Gov. Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars in Allegheny County to halt dine-in services for two weeks.
