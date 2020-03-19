



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s Day 4 of working from home and the kids being home from school, and today was supposed to be an exciting day — opening Night for our 12-year-old daughter, Chloe’s, school musical, “The Wizard of Oz”. She is Dorothy and has been practicing every day after school since the beginning of January.

When I asked her what she thinks about the show not happening today, she says, “I don’t care,” but that’s a typical response from an almost-13-year-old (her birthday is a week from today).

When I prod a little more, she says, “Well, since we’re doing it in May or June, it’s not a big deal.” We are hoping the show will still go on, and all the kids’ and teachers’ hard work will be able to be seen in the final production on stage. Still hoping.

Kids are often more resilient than adults. I think she is feeling the disappointment less than I am. I was so looking forward to seeing her perform — I love hearing her sing, and this is the role of a lifetime. Dorothy is such a strong young female character — someone I would love for her to emulate, with Dorothy’s kindness, leadership and courage. In fact, Chloe has a lot of those characteristics already, but to recite the same lines over and over again, I can’t help but think that some of the message from the show sinks in a little bit.

I will help Chloe rehearse her lines while she is off so she doesn’t forget them when she returns to do the show, hopefully later this spring, and the ruby slippers are waiting for her feet to sing and dance in them again. But no matter what happens, we can learn from one of the many beautiful messages from the show: “It’s not where you go, it’s who you meet along the way.” And as we are ALL learning in this unique time off school and work… “There’s no place like home”.