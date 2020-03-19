



ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Mall at Robinson is temporarily closing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The mall announced it will close Thursday at 6 p.m. The mall didn’t provide a date for when it might reopen.

In a statement, the Mall at Robinson said in part:

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our Mall at Robinson family and our local community. We continue to work closely with local, state and federal health officials to maintain a safe environment for our community. We are committed to providing outstanding service to our guests and look forward to welcoming them back soon. We encourage all members of the community to take care of themselves and their families and follow steps in accordance with the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials to assist in mitigating the spread of the virus.”

Gov. Tom Wolf has called for nonessential businesses to close in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Yesterday, South Hills Village, Grove City Outlets and Ross Park Mall also shut down.

