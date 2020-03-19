Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mylan Pharmaceuticals is restarting the production of a drug considered to be a possible treatment for coronavirus.
Shares of Mylan, which is based just outside of Pittsburgh, were up 6 percent in trading on Thursday as the company restarted production of hydroxychloroquine-sulfate tablets, according to Yahoo Finance.
Mylan’s tablets have FDA approval for malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis but not the virus, according to Yahoo.
The company said it may have a supply in place by April, with the bandwidth to make 50 million tablets, which could treat about 1.5 million patients.
