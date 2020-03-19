



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 52 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

That now brings the statewide total to 185.

According to the state Health Department, all patients are either quarantined at home or being treated in a hospital.

Health officials confirmed the state’s first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday. The victim is from Northampton County.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Locally, in Allegheny County, there are six new confirmed case this Wednesday.

State health officials also confirm the first two cases in Westmoreland County, and an additional case in Washington County.

Here are the numbers from other Pennsylvania counties:

​Adams 1

Beaver 2​

Berks ​1​

Bucks 12

Chester 10

Cumberland 11

Delaware 14​

Lackawanna ​2​

Lancaster 2

Lebanon 1

Lehigh 1 ​

Luzerne 1 ​

Monroe 15

Montgomery 47

Northampton 5

Philadelphia 33

Pike 3

Washington 3

Wayne 1​

Westmoreland 2

York 2

The state Health Department says there are 1,608 patients who have tested negative for the virus.

