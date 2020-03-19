Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says two Pittsburgh Brookline students with potential exposure to a confirmed case of the coronavirus have tested negative.
The PPS announced the news Thursday on Facebook.
On Wednesday, the district said a relative of a student tested positive for the virus.
The district still says it is awaiting the results of the Pittsburgh Milliones student that was impacted by the reported exposure. They added that additional relatives have tested negative for coronavirus.
https://www.facebook.com/PittsburghPublicSchools/posts/10163198276915321
You must log in to post a comment.