PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Point Park University students were alerted this morning that their commencement ceremonies will be postponed.
“With great sadness, I must postpone this Spring’s Graduate Hooding and Commencement ceremonies scheduled for April 25, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a local, state, and national emergency,” Point Park University President Paul Hennigan said in a letter. “I understand this news will disappoint many people and I wish circumstances were different but we must make the responsible decision to postpone the ceremonies.”
According to the university, graduating students will be contacted by their departments for ideas and suggestions for virtual commencements.
Point Park also said they are exploring options for an in-person commencement for the class of 2020.
