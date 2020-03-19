PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority is implementing a social distancing policy in an effort to keep its employees and riders safe.

Port Authority’s social distancing policy will remain in effect until both Pennsylvania and Allegheny county lift their states of emergency. The policy applies to port authority buses as well as the t.

University of Pittsburgh employees heading to work Thursday morning said they noticed a few things were different on their port authority bus.

“The seats were up in front, but I saw a sign that said stay away from the driver,” said Josh Jones.

The priority seats are upright, so passengers stay at least six feet away from the bus operators, and they are encouraged to stay six feet away from other passengers. That’s the recommended distance, to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Audrey Wright welcomes the policy: “So you don’t sit close to anyone, that way you don’t have a chance of getting the virus in case someone sneezes or coughs.”

She’s already taking steps to stay safe — on and off the bus, including carrying hand sanitizer and gloves everyday.

“That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” she says. “You don’t want to spread the virus, so it’s up to everybody to do the right thing.”

Passengers say social distancing on the bus wasn’t an issue, because there were only a few people on board.

KDKA saw only a few passengers on the T Thursday morning. Passengers say they understand the importance of staying safe, during this unusual time.

In addition to the social distancing policy, Port Authority says it’s also going to be cleaning and sanitizing all of its vehicles.