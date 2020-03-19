BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Total Statewide Tops 130 And First Death Reported
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Trolls Live” performance schedule for PPG Paints Arena is being postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The performances were originally scheduled for March 27-29, but because of the outbreak and federal recommendations, organizers have pushed back the show.

“Trolls Live” will now be in Pittsburgh on Sept. 11-13.

All tickets to the show will be honored, so if you have tickets, hold onto them.

Anyone who can’t make it to the new dates will be given a refund.

