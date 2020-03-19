



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Trolls Live” performance schedule for PPG Paints Arena is being postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The performances were originally scheduled for March 27-29, but because of the outbreak and federal recommendations, organizers have pushed back the show.

“Trolls Live” will now be in Pittsburgh on Sept. 11-13.

Originally scheduled Trolls Live (postponed from March 27-29th) has been rescheduled to September 11-13, 2020. We ask that ticket purchasers use their originally tickets for the new dates, we look forward to seeing you in September! pic.twitter.com/AFDsmfTbaW — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) March 19, 2020

All tickets to the show will be honored, so if you have tickets, hold onto them.

Anyone who can’t make it to the new dates will be given a refund.