Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was detained for questioning after TSA says a gun was found in her carry-on at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
According to TSA, a officer spotted the .22 caliber handgun in her carry-on as it went through the checkpoint’s X-ray machine.
Allegheny County Police were called. Officers confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning.
Even those with concealed carry permits can’t bring guns onto planes in their carry-on bags, TSA explains. Gun owners can visit TSA’s website for the proper way to travel with a firearm.
In 2019, a record-setting 35 guns were confiscated at the airport. This is the sixth gun of the year.
You must log in to post a comment.