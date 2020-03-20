PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first week of social distancing has been tough for some people.

Psychiatrist Dr. Gary Swanson has been getting a lot of calls, but he can’t give his usual advice.

“Our usual response when there’s a crisis is try to maintain your usual routine. Well, it’s hard to maintain your usual routines when there’s no school and people aren’t going to work,” Swanson said.

Maybe you’re stressed out being at home with both work and kids.

Maybe you feel isolated.

Maybe you’re anxious and overwhelmed by everything you’re hearing about coronavirus.

Dr. Swanson says it’s time to create a new routine as a family.

“I would encourage people to maintain regular sleep-wake cycles, regular meals together,” Swanson said.

And limit your exposure to distressing information to once or twice a day.

Parents can help by being good role models.

“Show them that you were not anxious,” Swanson said. “Show them how you’re handling things. Show them that you’re confident that we will get through this together.”

Dr. Swanson says a lot of his adolescent patients worry about their grandparents getting sick.

He says keeping in contact by phone or video chat can help to reassure the kids and keep the grandparents from feeling isolated.