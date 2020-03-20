Comments
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – A man had injured his leg and been trapped under a cliff for nearly a day.
According to the Beaver Falls Fire Department, the man had fallen over a hillside and into the river near 21st Street and 5th Avenue.
Just after noon on Thursday, Beaver Falls Fire Department and Rescue 84 from the New Brighton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a man over a hillside.
The man had fallen over the hillside and hurt his leg and took refuge under a cliff. When he woke up on Thursday, he found himself trapped by rising water and rain.
He was hypothermic when rescuers arrived.
Crews were able to rescue him and transport him to a local hospital.
