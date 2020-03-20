



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –- The Pittsburgh Steelers shared a stay-at-home message from Ben Roethlisberger and his family amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video posted Friday to the team’s Twitter account, the star quarterback encourages everyone to stay home.

He also said his family is doing well at home.

He also encouraged everyone to practice social distancing if they leave the house.

His family got in on the video when Roethlisberger asked his children and his wife what their favorite thing to do while they are self-isolating.

“We’d like to take a minute to let all the first responders … everyone who is working in the healthcare world, to let them know we are thinking of them,” Roethlisberger added.

He finished the video with a message of hope.

“We send all our love and prayers to everyone out there,” he said.

