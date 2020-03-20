PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The remaining open businesses are going through extraordinary efforts to try and protect employees and customers.

Since Monday, only the owner and three employees have been inside Hi-Tech Auto Care and owner Dennis Budzynski explains, “We have locked the building down for the safety of our customers and our employees.”

Customers drop their keys in a mailbox, and an employee disinfects the driver’s area of the car before it’s moved into the shop.

The repair is made, and the car is disinfected again before it’s moved outside for the customer to pick it up.

“They pay by credit card over the phone. We don’t even want to touch a credit card,” Budzynski said.

Even suppliers leave their deliveries outside the door.

They are taking similar steps at Troubleshooters, where Tim Dietz is the owner.

“Just separation, trying to be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Dietz said.

At Stokes Grill on McKnight Road, they’re remodeling the seating area while it’s closed and taking extra precautions with each take-out order.

Owner Amy Stoeckle says, “When people place the order, we try and get car descriptions so we can meet them out in the car and they don’t even have to get out of the vehicle.”

Employees use hand sanitizer before handling a customer’s bag and afterward.

Kaitlyn Livengood rang the temporary doorbell at El Campesino to pick up the DoorDash delivery that she was taking to a customer’s home.

“We just drop it off on the porch and then leave. So they won’t see me at all, which is probably the best way,” Livengood said.

When a food delivery does arrive at your home, Dr. Tara Narula said on CBS This Morning that you should pay by credit card or leave the cash outside for the driver.

When you bring the food into your home, put it somewhere other than where you prepare or eat your food.

Then remove the food from the bag or box and transfer it out of the delivery container onto your own plate.

Thoroughly wash and sanitize your hands and use your own utensils.

While he says there is no real evidence delivered packages pose any threat, Amazon’s Jay Carney says if a customer is concerned, “Wipe down the package if they want to or set it aside for a length of time.”

If you are planning in-store shopping, the stores are doing regular cleaning.

But for your own peace of mind, put some disinfecting wipes in a bag and carry them with you for the grocery cart, touch screens and keypads.

You will also want them for the handle at the gas pump.