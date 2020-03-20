Comments
In a press release, the diocese also says priests are permitted to hear confessions in church parking lots, “following specific guidelines to preserve the
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is dispensing the obligation to abstain from eating meat on Lenten Fridays — except for Good Friday — amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“As you are aware, many of the shelves and cases in our supermarkets are sparse if not empty. This is a time when pastoral necessity has informed my decision effective today,” Bishop David Zubik said in a press release.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh has already cancelled all its fish frys.
In a press release, the diocese also says priests are permitted to hear confessions in church parking lots, “following specific guidelines to preserve the
sanctity of the sacrament.”
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.