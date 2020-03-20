PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the governor’s new regulations going into effect at midnight, the city is also limiting some of their operations, while at the same time, making sure they’re limiting their possible exposure to COVID-19.

The heads of different emergency response services in the City of Pittsburgh held a news conference Friday to share updates to their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s important to note that emergency services are not being diminished, but those in need of assistance, will notice some changes.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrick was joined by Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, along with other emergency response officials.

The emergency responding agencies are working together, as they normally do, though they are now following plans in an effort to keep the public safe and themselves safe from coronavirus.

For example, Pittsburgh Police are expanded their telephone reporting system. a second person will not be allowed to accompany someone being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Public Safety officials say city parks will remain open, and the park rangers will be there, but they don’t want people to use the equipment and they shouldn’t gather in groups.

Also, most of the updates that we’ve been receiving have been via social media, but because not everyone is on social media, they wanted to have the update to keep everyone informed.