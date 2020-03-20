



PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) — As more businesses continue to close, more people are out of work and worried about finances.

Many are turning to the local food bank for help.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank CEO is calling the increase of people dramatic, and that’s just over the last three days.

She said they are seeing increased demand daily as more people are out of work because of the coronavirus shutdowns.

While they have enough food right now, they need help packing boxes of emergency food.

The food bank sends the food out to roughly 400 agencies over 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania to distribute to the community.

It’s those agencies that are hurting for volunteers. So the main center is making changes to help.

“Starting Saturday at noon, we are suspending volunteer operations here at the food bank. We will be asking people instead to volunteer in the community where they are needed,” said CEO Lisa Scales.

Scales said they will be filling those holes with employees while practicing social distancing and following the CDC’s recommendations.

The goal right now is to get food out to as many people as possible.

In each of the boxes, there are 25 meals, which can feed a family of four for about four days.

As things continue to change, the food bank said they are updating their website with the distribution events.