



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf having urged all non-essential businesses to close amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many organizations have postponed or canceled their events as a result.

Below is a list of closures, postponements, and cancellations.

Arts and Entertainment

Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum

The museums in the Strip District and Point State Park will be closed through March 29th.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

All shows and events have been canceled or postponed.

Pittsburgh Marathon

The Pittsburgh Marathon has been canceled.

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo announced it would be closed indefinitely.

Rolling Stones

The No Filter tour across North America has been postponed.

Stage AE

The North Shore concert venue announced it would be closed until May 1st.

Business

AMC Theaters

The movie theater company announced it would be closed for six to twelve weeks.

American Eagle

The Pittsburgh-based company announced it would temporarily close all of its stores with plans to reopen on March 27th.

Apple

CEO Tim Cook announced that all Apple Store locations outside mainland China would close for two weeks.

Beaver Valley Mall

Namdar Realty Group announced that all of its malls will be closed until further notice.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

The Western Pennsylvania based sporting goods retailer announced it would be closing for two weeks, with plans to reopen on April 2nd.

Dollar General

The store is dedicating its first hour of business to seniors.

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills

It was announced that the Tarentum shopping center will be closed indefinitely.

Macy’s

All Macy’s stores will be closed until March 31st.

This also includes Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Mall at Robinson

The Robinson area mall announced a temporary closure.

Shell Cracker Plant

The Beaver County construction site is temporarily shutting down.

Simon Malls

Simon announced it would be closing all of its malls nationwide through March 29th.

This closure locally affects the following malls:

Grove City Outlets

Ross Park Mall

South Hills Village

Tanger Outlets

The Washington, Pa. outlet will be closed until March 27th.

Target

Target has dedicated hours to seniors in the early shopping hours.

Wal-Mart

The retailer announced changes to its hours amid the outbreak.

Casinos

All of the casinos in Pennsylvania were ordered to close by the Gaming Control Board.

Community

Bethel Park Community Center

All activities, programs, classes, meetings, events and private rentals have been canceled. The community center is closed and is expected to reopen March 29.

Dining

Pa. Governor Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants in five counties (including Allegheny County) from providing dine-in service. As a result, many establishments have shifted their business focus to providing takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Area Restaurants Offering Takeout And Delivery Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Government

Non-Life Sustaining Businesses

Governor Tom Wolf ordered a closure of all non-life sustaining businesses. The list of businesses can be found here.

Census 2020

The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended its field operations.

Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Game Commission’s offices will be closed until at least March 30th.

U.S. Capitol Building

The Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. is closed to the public until April.

United States/Canada Border

The United States and Canada agreed to close the border to non-essential travel.

Religious

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh

All weekday and Sunday masses have been canceled.

All of the fish frys run by Diocese churches have been canceled.

Diocese of Greensburg

The Diocese has suspended all masses and fish frys.

Schools

All Pennsylvania K-12 Schools

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania be closed for 10 business days.

Area Colleges and Universities

Many area schools have either canceled classes or moved all instruction online.

West Virginia Schools

Governor Jim Justice announced all schools in the state will close indefinitely.

Sports

College and University Athletics

The Atlantic Coast Conference canceled all athletic-related activities for the rest of the school year.

The NCAA Basketball Tournament was canceled.

Major League Baseball

The upcoming baseball season is on standby and has yet to provide an update with plans when it will start.

Major League Soccer

The MLS has extended its suspension into May.

Masters

The Augusta, Ga. tournament has been postponed.

National Hockey League

The NHL season has been suspended.

National Football League

The public event of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas has been canceled. The draft and selection of players will still take place.

The Steelers have canceled all public events scheduled at Heinz Field.

WPIAL and PIAA High School Sports

The PIAA announced a 10-day shutdown on March 13th, 2020.