LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Local businesses are feeling the effects of the pandemic and the upending of normal life. But that’s not stopping some from giving back.

DeNunzio’s Restaurant’s tables may be vacant due to COVID-19, but the kitchen is busy.

Anthony DeNunzio Jr.’s family restaurant at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is open for take-out.

But it’s also become a check-in point for those who keep us safe to grab a bite to eat.

“We are providing food for first responders that are on duty and in uniform,” says DeNunzio.

And he says they’ve been pretty hungry: “So far we’ve had a great turn out, we’ve reached approximately 60 first responders since we’ve begun this program.”

Restaurants operate on a thin margin, so giving out free meals isn’t something to just start doing. Anthony DeNunzio says it’s okay — the Airport Authority and others are helping him complete an important mission.

“We are accepting donations, so if anybody wants to provide some funds to keep this going further, we can and we’ll do it as long as we possibly can. And even if our funds do expire, we’re going to continue to offer it at a reduced rate.”

If you’re a first responder, just call ahead and place your order, because DeNunzio says they’re pretty busy.