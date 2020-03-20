



Magenta

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This lovely girl is Magenta! Magenta was originally adopted from Animal Friends, but found herself back with us after the birth of a new baby. Magenta can be a little bit shy when faced with new situations, but warms up quickly once she has time to adjust. Magenta loves taking naps and relaxing. She seems to enjoy the company of cat-friendly dogs. She does have diabetes but is now happily in remission. Does Magenta sound like the missing piece to your home? Swing by Animal Friends to meet her today!