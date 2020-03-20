



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — The enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close “non-life-sustaining businesses” is now delayed.

The administration said on Friday due to the high volume of waiver requests, enforcement timing will change and become effective on Monday, March 23, at 8:00 a.m.

Enforcement was set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

On Thursday, Wolf all “non-life-sustaining businesses” to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses that fail to comply risk citations, fines or license suspensions, and “forfeit their ability to receive any applicable disaster relief and/or may be subject to other appropriate administrative action,” Wolf’s office said in a statement.

Wolf cited his authority under the state’s disaster declaration law in ordering more than 150 types of businesses to close their physical locations.

Wolf said his order would be enforced by state troopers, local officials, the state Health and Agriculture departments and the Liquor Control Board. The two-term governor had previously said he would not use police for enforcement.

