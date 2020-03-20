



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania currently has 185 cases of coronavirus and Allegheny County currently has 18 of those cases.

On Friday morning, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman joined KDKA Morning News to discuss what the state is doing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone needs to understand we are all in this together and now is not a time to panic, but now is a time to realize we are facing significant challenges and we should probably best suspend the term ‘normal’ for a while and just realize this is the new normal going forward,” he said.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close starting on Saturday morning at 12:01 a.m.

“This is a dynamic list, it could expand, it could contract, but it’s a dynamic list,” Fetterman said. “It’s one that’s open to feedback and it’s open to the logistics on the ground and what that could look like.”



WATCH: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Sits Down With Heather Abraham (Part One)



Fetterman warned Pennsylvanians that there will be more cases and potentially more fatalities.

“It will change day-to-day,” he said. “You’re going to see more cases, you’re going to see more fatalities. That’s a fact, that’s not pessimism, that’s where we’re headed. It’s important for all Pennsylvanians, all of us, to remember we are really, truly, in this together.”

He also reminded viewers that concerns and anxiety are normal but not to panic.

“Panic isn’t helpful, it’s never helpful,” he said. “Concern and anxiety is perfectly normal, if you don’t have those feelings now, who looked at the guy partying in Miami Beach, no one is there.”

WATCH: Lt. Gov. Fetterman Sits Down With Heather Abraham (Part Two)

Of course, with an uptick in demand for groceries, cleaning supplies, and other goods, Fetterman thanked those working in the service industry.

“I want to thank grocery store workers, they’re literally on the front lines,” he said. “No one is getting rich working at Giant Eagle right now, but they’re out there doing it every day and providing this critical service. The person across from you at that cash register or at the other end of that tweet, or of your phone call, is going through this just like you are. This is universal and try to remember that.”

Even with his start warnings and optimism, he doesn’t know how long some of these closures and shutdowns will last.

“I suspect all these restrictions, and all these other things are going to remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: