PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Levin Furniture is closing, resulting in a loss of 1,500 jobs just weeks after former owner Robert Levin announced he was buying back the company to save jobs.
Earlier in March, Robert Levin told employees we was going to rescue his family business.
However, Levin confirmed to KDKA on Friday that the business is no longer able to stay open after he says Wells Fargo went back on the loan.
