PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nickelodeon is doing its part to help parents while their kids are home during the coronavirus outbreak.
The channel has launched “Nick Helps,” a website dedicated to giving kids tips, ideas, and video content to keep them informed and entertained.
Popular characters such as Spongebob Squarepants are used to teach kids about things such as social distancing, washing their hands, and ways to stay active while at home.
They are also offering “Noggin” their learning service for preschoolers for free for the next three months, starting next week.
Noggin offers interactive learning games and ebooks for children.
To see all that Nick Helps has to offer, head to its website.
