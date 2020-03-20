PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Gov. Tom Wolf encourages more people to stay at home, communities are stepping in to make sure no one is alone.

The “buddy system” in the neighborhood was started by Lawrenceville United less than a week ago.

The organizer told KDKA it was a suggestion by the CDC, and they set it up.

Essentially, it’s an army of volunteers ready to help their neighbors in Lawrenceville.

It could be anything from grocery shopping, to picking up a prescription or just stopping in to say, ‘Hi.’

Now they have over 150 volunteers signed up to check on the elderly people spread throughout the neighborhood.

As the list grew, so did the communities.

Both Bloomfield and Garfield joined in, plus it’s expanding to include pet sitting and remote education lessons.

The organizers said in a close-knit community, it’s important to remember every member and show that neighbors helping neighbors is still a real thing.

“It’s really about stockpiling for resilience, preparing now. I heard from a lot of folks who say I have this one person checking in on me or my son checks in on me. But what happens if they get sick? Who’s your backup from there?” said Dave Breingan with Lawrenceville United.

Breingan said they expect the list to continue to grow.

You can sign up if you are in any of those three neighborhoods or even start one in your own community.