Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools district says a Pittsburgh Langley staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.
The district closed the school for grab-and-go on Wednesday after learning the staff member was exposed to a presumptive positive case.
A letter was sent home to all families in the district out of an abundance of caution.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Cancels All K-12 Schools
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh Area: Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Washington Co., Western Pa.’s First
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In City Of Pittsburgh
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: State’s First Coronavirus-Related Death Confirmed
- Coronavirus In Beaver County: Shell To Temporarily Shut Down Construction At Cracker Plant
- Coronavirus Closures And Changes: Attractions, Businesses, And Events Canceled Or Closed In Pittsburgh, Across Western Pa.
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Area Restaurants Offering Takeout And Delivery Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
- More Coronavirus News
“We know that many of you may have questions and want additional details,” the letter read.
“However, to protect the confidentiality of this individual, this is all of the information we have to share at this time.”
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.