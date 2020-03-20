BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 268
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Coronavirus, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Langley, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools district says a Pittsburgh Langley staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.

The district closed the school for grab-and-go on Wednesday after learning the staff member was exposed to a presumptive positive case.

A letter was sent home to all families in the district out of an abundance of caution.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“We know that many of you may have questions and want additional details,” the letter read.

“However, to protect the confidentiality of this individual, this is all of the information we have to share at this time.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments