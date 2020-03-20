PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirates Charities announced a $50,000 donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help ensure the needs of local families are met during the coronavirus outbreak.

The $50,000 donation is equivalent to 250,000 meals. Over 110,000 people are served monthly throughout southwestern Pennsylvania by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Pirates President Travis Williams released this statement: “Much like our healthcare workers and first responders, the people of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are the everyday heroes within our community.”

“We all need to rally in support of one another and do whatever we can to help. We will get through this together.”

Pittsburgh stands together. Today, we announced a $50,000 donation to @PghFoodBank to support local families in need.

This isn’t the first time the Pirates have partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. In the past they have partnered to assist with packing events, food distribution events, fundraising and even hosted food drives centered around their annual PirateFest.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that distributes more than 35 million meals annually across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.