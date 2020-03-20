PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Families and staff of four Pittsburgh Public Schools were alerted to the fact that three students and one staff member had potentially been indirectly exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The schools involved are Pittsburgh Brashear High School, Pittsburgh Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy, and Pittsburgh South HIlls.
According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, the indirect exposures occurred prior to the school closures. They also said that the exposure happened while students were completing their vocational education program at an off-site community organization.
This exposure has led to the closure of the grab and go site at Oliver Citywide Academy.
Brashear and South Hills are scheduled for deep cleaning and Carrick has been deep cleaned since the exposure.
