



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools has partnered with the United Way to ensure families have access to basic needs during the coronavirus outbreak.

They have also joined up with several local community organizations to shift the grab and go meal sites to 30 regions across the city.

Those sites will open from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. Students will also receive multiple meals on Tuesday.

The full list of sites where students can receive meals can be found on their website.

“As we face this major public health challenge, it will be important that we leverage the wealth of resources available in the Pittsburgh community to support our students during this unpredictable time,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet.

The district’s partnership with United Way 2-1-1 will ensure families have access to basic needs such as food, water, utilities, and other services.

“United Way’s 2-1-1 is ready to help PPS families navigate this crisis 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” said Bobbi Watt Geer, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania President and CEO.

Families that need assistance can dial 2-1-1, text their zip code to 898-211 or visit their website for help.