BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Total Jumps To 268
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, James Conner, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus outbreak is leading people globally to self-quarantine and has forced those who exercise to find alternative and creative ways to do it. But it’s also been the approach to assist Steelers fourth year running-back James Conner in completing his workout.

And he’s doing it in a unique way.

On Thursday, a video posted to Mike Conner Jr.’s Instagram page showed the 2018 Pro Bowler heaving wood logs from a squat position up and over top of himself increase strength and workout.

The video was picked up by Overtime, a highlight sharing Twitter account, and they re-posted the outstanding effort by Conner.

In 2019, Conner collected 464 rushing yards while crossing the pylon 7 times for the Black and Gold.

With free agency underway, next up for the offseason is the NFL Draft set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comments