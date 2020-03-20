PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus outbreak is leading people globally to self-quarantine and has forced those who exercise to find alternative and creative ways to do it. But it’s also been the approach to assist Steelers fourth year running-back James Conner in completing his workout.
And he’s doing it in a unique way.
On Thursday, a video posted to Mike Conner Jr.’s Instagram page showed the 2018 Pro Bowler heaving wood logs from a squat position up and over top of himself increase strength and workout.
James Conner ain’t just gonna stop WORKIN’ 😤 @JamesConner_
(via mr_conner_sr/IG) pic.twitter.com/zUZzLdNcPq
— Overtime (@overtime) March 20, 2020
The video was picked up by Overtime, a highlight sharing Twitter account, and they re-posted the outstanding effort by Conner.
In 2019, Conner collected 464 rushing yards while crossing the pylon 7 times for the Black and Gold.
With free agency underway, next up for the offseason is the NFL Draft set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
