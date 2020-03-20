PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time in years Ben Roethlisberger is throwing a football without any pain.

“I have no doubts I’m going to be able to come back and play well — none,” Roethlisberger said in an interview with Ron Cook of our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Ben Roethlisberger: "I know I'm not getting younger, but I feel younger because I don't have any pain."–> https://t.co/ucWtHHDkJt via @PittsburghPG — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) March 20, 2020

Roethlisberger was given permission by his surgeon to begin throwing a football on February 21 and the video of him throwing in a gym went viral on social media. Over 4 million views on Twitter and Steelers Nation began to get excited about getting their quarterback under center.

Roethlisberger said he will increase his throwing from twice a week to three times a week next week. “There’s no need for me to rush it. Our goal was for me to be near 100% by OTAs and minicamp. Now that it looks like those things are going to be canceled I can take my time a little more.”

Roethlisberger said he threw to teammate Ryan Switzer on Thursday which gave him a nice lift at a time when he’s home-bound like the rest of us. “It was nice throwing to someone besides my trainer.”

No one knows what the future holds for Roethlisberger and the Steelers but Steelers Nation knows anything can happen with Big Ben on the field. Roethlisberger can’t wait for the 2020 season to get under way. “I’m excited about our team. I think we’re all excited about next season already.”