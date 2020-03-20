ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Fifteen self-isolating Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies can return to work after a sick deputy tested negative for coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies were self-isolating after possible exposure to the virus.
The sheriff says one deputies’ son’s girlfriend recently returned from Spain and tested presumptive positive for the virus.
The deputy himself was feeling sick but went to work anyway and possibly exposed the others.
Read the full release from the sheriff’s office below.
On Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 a Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to work with symptoms and a concern that he contracted COVID-19. The deputy underwent a test for the virus. The Office distributed a press release to that effect on Thursday, March 19th, 2020. Today at approximately 3:25 PM the deputy notified the Sheriff that he received the test result and it is negative. The fifteen deputies that were relieved of duty with pay will return to regular duty on Monday, March 23, 2020. The affected deputy will remain off work until he is able to return.
