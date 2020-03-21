



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says the first person has died in Allegheny County of the coronavirus.

The person who died had been hospitalized.

Bethany Hallam, councilwoman for Allegheny County Council At Large, tweeted out her support for the patient’s family.

I’m so heart broken to hear that a member of our Allegheny County community has lost their life to COVID-19. My sincerest sympathies to their family at this most difficult time 💔 We are now at 31 confirmed cases here. pic.twitter.com/eCOrFCY9fF — Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) March 21, 2020

There is now a total of 31 positive cases of coronavirus in the county. Out of all the cases, five people are being hospitalized for treatment.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.