PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says the first person has died in Allegheny County of the coronavirus.

The person who died had been hospitalized.

Bethany Hallam, councilwoman for Allegheny County Council At Large, tweeted out her support for the patient’s family.

There is now a total of 31 positive cases of coronavirus in the county. Out of all the cases, five people are being hospitalized for treatment.

