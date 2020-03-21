PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is closing its offices in the William S. Moorhead Federal Building in downtown Pittsburgh indefinitely.
“Protecting the health and safety of the public, and our employees is our highest priority,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Klink, district commander.
Those who had paid reservations at the building will be contacted and given full refunds, according to officials.
“We are working diligently to find innovative ways to continue serving the public during this national health emergency,” said Lt. Col. Klink.
“Pittsburgh District is committed to maintaining critical flood risk management through aggressive water management and essential navigation along our rivers to support the continued movement of coal, fuels and other goods required to sustain the region.”
You must log in to post a comment.