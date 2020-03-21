Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five Pittsburgh firefighters are in self-isolation, according to officials.
One firefighter is exhibiting symptoms, another three had traveled outside of the country recently and one firefighter has a compromised immune system, according to a Public Safety spokesperson.
None of the firefighters have been tested for Coronavirus.
