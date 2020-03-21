Comments
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Westmoreland Museum of Art will be closed indefinitely.
The museum had announced a temporary closure last week due to coronavirus concerns but said it had not anticipated how extensive the virus would be in impacting regular life.
The museum still offers virtual tours, articles about exhibits and online collections. They will also be posting to their social media and look to create “virtual experiences” for children.
The museum staff said they will be working remotely and all employees who are unable to do are being paid.
