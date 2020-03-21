PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins, Primanti Bros., and Giant Eagle jointly announced a partnership to help support arena and restaurant workers.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered a shutdown of all restaurants from serving dine-in patrons and the National Hockey League has suspended its season.
As a result, Giant Eagle is helping to provide job opportunities from the other two organizations whose employees are currently out of work.
“Supermarkets, pharmacies and fuel stations are critical community resources right now,” said Giant Eagle, Inc. President and CEO Laura Shapira Karet in a press release.
“I continue to be amazed by the commitment and compassion of our Giant Eagle and GetGo Team Members, and thank the PPG Paints Arena workers and Primanti Bros. restaurant employees who have stepped up to help us get this important work done,” said Shapira Karet.
